Jaden Pashe’s decision to leave the familiarity of suiting up for Central Plains to pursue hockey opportunities elsewhere is paying off.

After leaving friends and family in the Dakota Tipi First Nation and Portage la Prairie area – where the 15-year-old began finessing his hockey prowess - to attend Pilot Mound Hockey Academy and travel to games as far away as B.C., and into the United States, the rampant hockey regime has opened some doors for the teenager.

“I saw a thing on Facebook and my dad told me that I should go try out for it, that it’s good experience,” added Pashe, who will be featured on the upcoming sixth season of Hit The Ice – set to be released in early 2018. “I watched the show growing up, I’ve seen the last five seasons. I just wanted to go see what it was like and from there I made the team.”

Pashe attended the three-day tryouts in July and from there was invited to a camp that puts the players through the rigours of pro camp while also filming for the television series. Along the way, he had the good fortune of meeting NHL players like Travis Hamonic, Mark Stone, Calvin Pickard and recent second overall pick and Manitoba native, Nolan Patrick.

But now for Pashe, who suits up at forward for the Pilot Mound Buffaloes, focus shifts to the upcoming season and with a year of experience already under his belt, he’ll look to be one of the go-to guys in the lineup.

“I’ve improved a lot since the first year I went there,” added Pashe. “When I (started last season), I was (in the middle of the pack) in terms of skill – but after playing a season and coming back from Hit The Ice, I feel like I’m one of the top guys going back this year.”

About Hit The Ice



According to their website, Hit The Ice is a television show which will see the top 20 Aboriginal players, aged 15-to-18 years old, experience the rigours of a professional training camp. Throughout the camp, these prospects will be put to the test and they will gain valuable experience as they get ready for their on ice audition in front of many junior scouts from Canada and the United States.

Under the tutelage of former NHL player and Coach, John Chabot and help from different current NHL pros, our young prospects will get a taste of what it truly takes to take their game to the next level.



