Dominos Pizza victim of armed robbery

Shortly after 11 p.m. On July 22, three armed Indigenous assailants held up Dominos Pizza on Saskatchewan Ave.

Portage la Prairie RCMP quickly responded to the armed robbery alarm, but the armed suspects, one female and two males, had fled from the scene in a dark coloured pick-up truck. Security footage of the incident provided investigators with descriptions of the all suspects.

The female is described as Indigenous with short brown hair, standing approximately 5’5” tall. She was seen wearing a black sweater, leopard printed baggy pants, a purple back pack, a winter hat with a pink pom-pom on top, with sunglasses and a bandana over her face.

The first male is described as Indigenous, standing approximately 6’0” tall, wearing a grey hooded sweater, black pants, yellow gloves, a hat and a bandana.

The second male is described as Indigenous, standing approximately 6’0” tall, wearing a black jacket, beige pants, a hat and red gloves.

Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of this incident, those involved or the vehicle used to get away, contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestopper.com . Tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved could receive substantial cash awards.

Herald Leader