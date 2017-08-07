16-year-old charged in fatal shooting

Many subdued conversations coloured the Long Plain First Nation Annual Pow-wow on Saturday: first that the Dakota Ojibway Police Service and the RCMP were investigating a shooting homicide on the reserve and then that a 16-year-old male had been charged with first degree murder in relation to it.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre, RCMP media relations officer, said in a weekend e-mail, “The name of the victim is not being released. No further updates will be provided at this time.”

Long Plain First Nation is located in the Central Plains region, to the southwest of Portage la Prairie.

Out of respect to both families, Long Plain First Nation Chief Dennis Meeches, declined comment to the media.

Mickey Dumont

The Daily Graphic

mdumont@postmedia.com

Twitter: @PDGMickey