Youth sought in relation to Long Plain murder

A 16-year-old male is wanted in relation to a murder that took place on Long Plain First Nation over the weekend.

According to RCMP, in conjunction with Dakota Ojibway Police Service (DOPS), a male youth has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with a homicide that took place Aug. 5 on the reservation and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police did not release the names of either the victim or the accused, however anyone with information on the whereabouts of the accused is urged to contact authorities.