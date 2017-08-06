Fanning defends Open title

It was a one-horse race right from the get-go this weekend at Portage Golf Club.

Todd Fanning tied the course record on the opening day of the Royal LePage Portage Men's Open and followed that up with a final round 67 Sunday afternoon for a two day total of 10-under 130 (63,67) en-route to winning the tournament for the second straight year.

"I hit lots of good tee shots but I would say yesterday, as much as anything, my short wedge shots inside 100 yards were very good and I capitalized on my putts," said the defending champion, who was five-under through the first five holes on Saturday and and took a five stroke lead into the final round. "I got off to such a fantastic start yesterday so that kind of put me in position to free wheel. When a golf course is this good and you don't have to throw grass and worry about wind, it's pretty fun to play."

Trevor McCartney (one under, 139), Gavin Neufeld (two over, 142) Jay Doyle (five over, 145) and Brad Young (seven over, 147) round out the championship flight but were no match for Fanning, who bested the field at the annual tourney by nine strokes for the second consecutive year.'

"I kind of feel like this is my second home, I do business out here and I'm pretty good friends with (head pro) Brad (Young) and (superintendent) Farrol (Asham)," he added.

The 180 player field was broken into eight flights following the first round, winners include:

Championship flight: Todd Fanning

First flight: Brock Helgeson

Second flight: David Safruk

Third flight: Clarke Deacon

Fourth flight: Craig Matthews

Fifth Flight: Doug Halmarson

Sixth Flight: Geoff Montgomery

Seventh Flight: Vance Baziuk