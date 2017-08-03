Judges ‘blooming’ about Portage la Prairie

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

Hey Portage! You’re beautiful and I mean it.

That was the consensus of two Communities in Bloom judges who toured Portage la Prairie on July 27.

How beautiful is Portage – or at least how beautiful did the two judges from Neepawa find it to be – won’t be known until we get our bloom rating in September.

Judges Glenda McPhee and Wendy Menzies got to see some of the great beauty sites and some of the even greater sites such as the tree disposal, recycling program and composting areas “where Portage la Prairie is taking initiative to make an effort to help our environment,” said acting Portage Community Revitalization Corporation Executive Director Victoria Olson. “We wanted to show the judges how well we as a community could make things look good, and the effort we go to care about where we live.”

“The fun part about judging,” says Menzies, “is that you really can get a good look at the community. I’ve driven through Portage enough times to have a general idea, but I had no idea about what is really here,” she said. “It just makes all the difference,” added McPhee.

The community will earn its bloom rating based on scoring in six categories: heritage, landscape, forestry, tidiness, floral display and environmental initiatives.

Last year Portage scored three blooms. “It’s about growing more than about being a competition,” said McPhee. Portage is being judged against itself. There is a national competition challenging communities to compete against each other, but provincially we are challenging ourselves to always improve from the year before because we want to,” she said.

“We saw some special things happening here and we are so happy the community acted on suggestions the judges made last year,” Menzies said. “This island Park is incredible and the native walk was touching and moving – these are beautiful places many, many communities would cherish. There is so much in Portage that is simply beautiful.”

