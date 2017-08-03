Harvesting those slicing tomatoes

by Ted Meseyton

How are your slicing tomatoes doing? Most mid-season varieties should now have a combo of flowers, green fruits, others at various stages of ripening and red ripe fruits ready to harvest. Tomato growers agree there’s nothing like biting into a vine ripened homegrown tomato oozing with juice and an intense flavour that can only be captured this time of year.

Questions and Answers

Flowers do not set fruit and are dropping off my tomato plants? What causes this and what can I do?

Ted says: One probable cause is unfavourable weather such as extremely high daytime temperatures, hot drying wind and lack of even watering. The problem can be eased by daily hand watering early in the morning or toward sunset on soil around the central stems, but not on foliage. Application of surface compost, peat moss worked into soil or other mulch material such as several layers of newspaper that’s kept moist and firmed down around each plant will help retain moisture.

Here’s a Ted Tip you’ve not likely heard before. Daily mist tomato blossoms once or twice for a few days with a mixture of 50% pure unsweetened apple juice and 50% water until blossoms stop falling off. If no improvement is noticed, use full strength 100% apple juice. Remember, that’s a misting – no a drenching.

Next question: I’ve heard there’s a plant called potomato. What is it?

Although both potato and tomato plants have been integrated in this instance, the ‘potomato’ or ‘topato’ as it’s sometimes called is nothing more than a tomato seed or started tomato plant inserted into a potato tuber and grown together, resulting in a tomato plant and a potato plant in the same hill, but it’s not particularly successful. Tomato and potato plants are both susceptible to the same foliage blight diseases. In the home garden and commercial field they should be grown separate and apart from each other. Late blight resistant tomato varieties have already been introduced and more are likely to follow.

Besides a gardener – are you also a fisher?

A boy and his dad went on a fishing trip,

Building a father and son relationship,

But why envy them, you can go fishing too,

And carry it forward, each lifelong through.

Like to go fishing? -- Just any day may not work!

Don’t know whether you’d call these fishing secrets. If it’s cool wait until air and water have been warmed by the sun. If fishing on such a day the best time is from about noon to 3 p.m. If you raise cattle or live in a rural area, take note of the following. If cattle are grazing; fish will likely be biting as well. When one is feeding the other will be also.

Warm, cloudy overcast days suggest good fishing weather. How so? Fish have no eye lids and are bothered by strong bright sunlight. A dull day draws fish to feed near the surface. When wind is in the right direction, (see the poem below) the fish are not so stressed. Their behaviour is more responsive and your bait is more to their liking. You’re almost certain to end up with a catch.

Discarded fish parts and their inners can be cut up and soaked in non-chlorinated water for a few hours or longer with a covering to make a nutrient rich slurry to feed plants. Afterward, bury the fish parts in garden soil. Alternative is commercial formulated fish fertilizer. It’s an awesome plant food product, readily available at many garden centres.

The Fishers’ Poem

Here’s a north—east---south---and west wind poem. Once learned it serves as a reminder when to go fishing.

When wind is free coming from the south,

It blows the bait into the fishes’ mouth,

When wind blows in from the west,

Most any fish bites the very best.

When the wind comes in from the north,

Neither man nor woman should go forth,

Alas when wind is from the east,

‘Tis said that fish bite the very least.

This is Ted Meseyton the Singing Gardener and Grow It Poet from the City of Portage la Prairie: Great and Growing – Good Things Happening!© Be a gardener. Be a fisher. Be somebody. Dolly Parton said: Find out who you are and do it on purpose. Thomas Merton said: Courage comes and goes. Hold on for the next supply. Patience is not very different from courage. It just takes longer.

