Handcuffed by precedent

By Vern May

My blood begins to boil now whenever I hear the word “precedent” at work. I haven’t served in a civic environment for that many years but I have come to recognize that as soon as the “P” word gets introduced to the mix that it will be followed by a predictable slate of options. Either we need to ‘re-examine’ the idea, we are going to ‘put the project on pause’, I’ll be directed to ‘do some more benchmarking’, or the idea simply dies a quick, but no less agonizing death.

Certainly, there is value in recognizing the potential result of every innovative decision. You of course both hope for and work toward the anticipated outcome of your initiative but you must also be prepared for the opportunity for someone twisting your intent to suit their own interests. The potential for fall out should be discussed and weighed carefully, but in the context of “how do we move forward” not “why we can’t move forward”.

While we want to be first in line when the investment opportunities arise, that’s often the only time we want to step up and be noticed. If nobody else has done it, there is a hesitation to commit. I experienced the same type of administrative process while working in the post-secondary environment. You could be on the cutting edge of innovation, introducing programs and technology that outpace your competitors, but when it reached the folks who dole out the money you were sure to be faced with: “Are other Universities doing this?” If you couldn’t answer in the affirmative, you were sure to be stymied.

Let’s forget what other jurisdictions are doing in Manitoba for a second and focus on what we need to do in the present for our ratepayers. Why are we worried about precedent now? We once were on the cutting edge of forward thinking in 1991 when the City and R.M. first signed their tax sharing agreement. Were we worried about precedent then? Today, more than a life sentence later, other municipalities are seeking out our model to mend a fractured system of governance in their own municipalities. We were ahead of our time then, there’s no need to regress today.

The work of community development corporations (CDCs) or in our case PRED, is intended to act at an arm’s length from the Councils that it serves. This model was created with the express purpose of reducing the applicable red tape, to get hands on with investment opportunities and to assist local business. Whether that mandate looks solely at business liaison, encompasses marketing and promotion elements, or helps to build a more engaged local population – these agencies are designed to be always pushing forward.

Over the past few months, PRED has contributed to re-visiting some long-standing precedents and, in some cases, identify why the ‘way it’s always been done’ doesn’t work anymore. We must adapt to fully meet the needs of industry and investment. With each small success that we achieve, more discussion is actively taking place about what the last decision does to support the next idea.

But I still hear “We need to be careful about setting in precedent” quite regularly. Translated, this simply means: “Let’s not be bold. We don’t need to be first. Let’s pause.”

There is a difference between pausing a machine and pausing a person. The machine will cease to operate until further direction is given. It will shut down or hibernate until it’s time to resume its function. A person, on the other hand, when paused will see the obstacle in front of them and try to find another way around (or over … or through).

The Portage la Prairie region – both the City and the R.M. – are in a position right now that is the envy of many around the Province. With the investment commitments confirmed this year alone, we have an opportunity to shake the 56 year plateau of population stagnancy and create our largest period of growth since 1961 when our population jumped by 45% to 12,388. Today, we are in control of our own fate and with that have opportunities to better steer our efforts in marketing, in business, in procurement practices and in building new economies in tourism that have been vastly undervalued for decades.

It is imperative to our desired result that we’re not afraid to do that. Someone please find the keys to handcuffs of precedent and release us on our own recognizance so that we may move forward.

