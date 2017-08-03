COP program eyes and ears on Portage streets

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

The result from having the extra eyes and ears Portage la Prairie’s Citizens on Patrol (COPP) bring to the table in the city’s fight against crime may not be easily measurable, but those who lurk around in the shadows at night know COPP’s presence is tangible.

How effective is COPP? “That’s the hardest question to answer,” says O’Keefe. COPP actions – they do not confront people or investigate – “are not quantitative,” he explains. “It’s very difficult for us to say how many calls we didn’t receive as a result of the patrols being made. That being said, I can say COPP members have been very active in providing us with information on impaired drivers, suspicious persons and break and enters as the occur. That kind of reaction is exactly what we need to try and keep the community safer.”

Portage RCMP COPP liaison Cst. Sean O’Keefe says the day and night patrols the 45-member citizen’s group undertakes can be like a loud shout in the night to the bad guys.

“Civic-minded individuals make up the backbone of any good community. People who see a problem, recognize it is a concern and want to address it, are who make up the best part of a community,” explains O’Keefe. “COPP’s help bring that much more awareness to the community and help watch out for its better interests. We can’t be everywhere and the extra eyes and ears are helpful,” O’Keefe said.

COPP members – there are 45 here and more are always welcome – watch out for suspicious looking people, doors that have been left open, broken windows that looks like someplace has been broken into and many other telltale signs that the two people patrols should alert the police to.

“We can then react to a crime, maybe even while it is happening and bring about a better result.”

At the beginning of June, the Portage la Prairie COPP chapter celebrated its 25th anniversary and is the longest continually serving chapter in Manitoba. It’s a tribute to citizens here that they don’t feel helpless about doing their part to fight crime on their doorsteps.

In an anonymous interview – COPP members don’t reveal themselves publicly for safety reason – the local spokesperson says the local group has an executive and everyone pulls together to make the group the success it is. “In 1991 the RCMP and the justice department at the time felt it would be a good idea to mobilize citizens to help law enforcement. In May we had about 70 people show up to a meeting with the RCMP to explain what was involved in being a member of Citizens on Patrol Program.

RCMP began by training 17 members in May and it gradually worked up to 70 members. We are looking for members,” the spokesman said.

If you are interested in joining you must be at least 18 years of age, and must pass a vulnerable sector and criminal record checks. Information is available on the city website but it is preferable to visit the RCMP station to pickup an application and have any questions you have answered.

“We are strictly eyes and ears for the RCMP. We report suspicious activity, people and vehicles,” the spokesperson said. “We are safety first as far as our members are concerned. We are not vigilantes and we are not there to get revenge. We are trained to be part of the solution and learn how to recognize what is suspicious and to call police right away. We have to always patrol with two people in the vehicle at all times. I can’t go into specifics of how we patrol or where, but we try and be very active. We’re not saying that there is a huge problem here; we’re told the (crime statistics) numbers are about the same as they have been for the past two years – it’s the type of crime that’s been happening. We try and get out as much as we can. We can use your members, especially for our night patrols.”

There are also active COPP chapters in Oakville, St. Ambroise and Gladstone.

mdumont@postmedia.com

Twitter: @PDGMickey