BOYBOYBOY And Tin Can Bandits in the park tonight

From “Pizza rock” sounds of

BOYBOYBOY to the Tragically Hip meets Pearl Jam stylings of Tin Can Bandits, Concerts in the Park tonight will once again prove interesting and entertaining.

BOYBOYBOY

A self-coined “Pizza Rock” group, BOYBOYBOY formed in 2010 by three high school friends from MacGregor. Mitchell Wiebe - vocals, Ryan Guth - guitar and Donavan Ostapowich - drummer and producer released their first full-length record in 2012 entitled “Galaxies of Pizza”. They are now working on their second album.

Concerts in the Park marks their first live performance with ‘high energy’ rock music. You can hear their music at http://soundcloud.com/boyboyboy-1

Tin Can Bandits

Tin Can Bandits rides again! One of the most prolific bands on the Manitoba music stage from 2016 returns after an almost year-long absence to rock Island Park in Portage La Prairie on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Bandits are a pop rock band that combines folk, country, and blues with an alternative edge, best described as the Tragically Hip meets Pearl Jam. Tin Can Bandits came to prominence with the release of their Rushing River EP in early 2016, which contained the singles ‘Get to Know You’ and ‘Doesn’t Matter’, each receiving major national radio airplay on CBC Radio. The Bandits has released four EP’s and one single in the past five years, including this year’s Endless Ocean. TCB has performed at large festivals throughout Manitoba and has toured extensively throughout the prairies.

During their hiatus for the past year, Tin Can Bandits members, minus front man Ian Gilhuly, have been performing under the name Disraeli Dreamers, and have recently released The Lucid EP, which contains the popular single ‘So Long Ago’. The Portage La Prairie show will feature the full Tin Can Bandits lineup back in action, and showcase the very best songs from both bands.

You can hear their music at:

https://soundcloud.com/tincanbandits

https://soundcloud.com/disraelidreamers

Concerts in the Park gets under way at 6 p.m.



