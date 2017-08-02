Sharpe snares chance to play in the big band

Portage La Prairie cadet awarded top honours at regional training centre

Cpl Natasha Tersigni/ submitted

For his positive attitude, willingness to learn and musical skills local cadet Westley Sharpe, a member of the 19 Portage La Prairie Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, was presented with the Award of Excellence at the Rocky Mountain Cadet Training Centre (RMCTC) upon the completion of his three week Basic Pipes and Drums course.

Westley, who has been in cadets for one year, attended RMCTC to learn how to play the snare drum in a full pipe and drum band setting. For three weeks Westley took part in daily theory classes, practice sessions, private lessons and performances. Along with his musical lessons, Sharpe took part in cadet activities and excursions including weekly parades and community outings which included the Calgary Stampede.

“My goal for the summer was to learn more and be able to play in a full band,” said Sharpe who was just one of two cadets on his course that were able to perform with the advance RMCTC Pipes and Drums Performance band.

Every July and August RMCTC, located northeast of Cochrane, Alberta, welcomes over 250 cadets from across the Northwest region who are selected for beginner, intermediate and advanced Pipes and Drums courses. Along with the regionals courses, RMCTC also offers the national Cadet Leadership and Challenge Course which provides a unique and innovative atmosphere for all cadets.