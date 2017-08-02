PMHA product looks to crack U17 roster

It's a season of possibilities for former Portage Minor Hockey Association standout Ben McCartney.

After spending the past two seasons attending Penticton, B.C.'s Okanagan Hockey Academy – a highly regarded prep school with a focus to promote long term development in it's athletes – McCartney is hoping to take what he learned out west and make the jump to the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings while also cracking team Canada's roster for the upcoming World U17 Hockey Challenge, set for Nov. 5-11 in B.C.'s Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

“I just have to go into Brandon Wheat Kings camp with a good attitude and work (ethic) and see what things happen,” said the recently turned 16-year-old – who was selected in the second round, 43rd overall of the 2016 WHL bantam draft. “I’ve been going on the ice a few times a week and have been training a lot (this summer), (but made sure to) play a few rounds of golf to relax.”

McCartney recently returned home from Calgary, Alta., where he was one of 111 '01 born players across Canada invited to participate in the week-long national under-17 development camp. Players will continue to be scouted at the start of the upcoming hockey season and from there, the 111 will be whittled down to form three different Canadian teams - Canada Red, Canada Black and Canada White - that will compete against teams from Finland, U.S.A., Czech Republic, Russia and Sweden.

“I thought camp went really well, I felt pretty comfortable. It's a lot different playing against kids your age from across the country with different skill sets and different types of game play,” noted McCartney. “It was a great experience and I got to meet a lot of new people. Being able to represent your country is always a great feeling.”

The camp began with drills and practices that had a specific focus on role playing while on the ice. By the weekend, the Hockey Canada brass had players formed into different teams and pitted them against each other in scrimmage action.

“(The instructors) wanted you to be a specific (type of) player and you have to try and capture it and do your best at that role,” he added.

Now back home in Macdonald, the 5-foot-10, 159 lbs teenager is gearing up for Wheat Kings training camp, set to begin at month's end, and hopes the hockey-expansive regimen offered at OHA will give him what he needs to become an impact player at the next level.

“The way the school was ran was just super elite. I thought my game has improved in multiple ways,” said McCartney. “I got to meet a lot of lifelong friends there. It was just a great experience and I'll never forget it.”