Dogs add winger

With training camp just around the corner, the Portage Terriers are gearing up for their fourth consecutive Manitoba Junior Hockey League title.

The Terriers announced earlier today that they have acquired 19-year-old forward Turner Ripplinger from the BCHL's Penticton Vees in a three-team deal that has Portage shipping 20-year-old veteran defender Kain Stevenson and future considerations to the MJHL's Winnipeg Blues.

“Ripplinger was a top Saskatchewan AAA Midget player with the Regina Pat Canadians and has championship experience with Penticton last season,” said head coach/GM Blake Spiller per a release on the team's website. “We are looking forward to getting Turner into our line up."

Ripplinger, a 5-foot-9, 159 lbs winger from from Regina, Sask., suited up in 45 games last season for the Vees, tallying three goals and six assists for nine points to go along with 31 penalty minutes.