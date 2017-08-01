Crime in Portage la Prairie

This is a press release released Aug. 1 by the Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment.

Crime and drug activity in Portage la Prairie has become an increasingly hot topic on social media throughout the community. This perceived rise in crime has been made more prominent by several high profile incidents that gathered major media coverage. It is important to know the facts and not form opinions of the safety of the community based on high-profile incidents or social media discussion. The Portage la Prairie RCMP make sure the public is kept aware of crime occurrences by preparing weekly reports on events within the community and the surrounding area. It should be noted, 2017 is currently showing similar rates of crime to recent years.

To date, Portage la Prairie has had no incidents related to crimes to persons causing death (i.e.: murder, manslaughter, etc.), whereas 2016 and 2015 had 3 and 2 respectfully. Assaults, assault with weapons, and aggravated assaults occur frequently in highly populated centres. In 2016 Portage la Prairie officers investigated 423 occurrences, with 283 resulting in charges being laid. Presently, 2017 has had 163 charges laid in similar offences. Certain crimes garner more awareness for public safety and with requests for the assistance of the community in solving them. Examples would include robberies and incidents where threats of violence are present. In 2016, 73 such incidents resulted in charges. In 2017 so far, 45 incidents have resulted in charges.

Several recent high-profile events have seen suspects taken into police custody when they were believed to be under the effects of illicit drugs. Police across Canada are continuously adapting to trends where the abuse of recreational drugs are concerned. Portage la Prairie is no different, as all of our officers are making efforts to address a rise in drug activity, in particular the use of methamphetamines.

In 2016 the Portage la Prairie RCMP laid charges in 30 instances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), 3 of those instances were for possession or trafficking methamphetamines. In 2017, to date, 18 charges under the CDSA have been laid, 9 instances for possession or trafficking methamphetamines have resulted in charges.

Frontline officers are stepping up efforts to patrol areas where drug activity is suspected to be taking place. School resource officers work with educators, ensuring that our youth are aware of the dangers of recreational drug use and involvement in gang activity. Community resource officers speak directly to members of the public and community groups, addressing local concerns and working to develop programs that steer people towards valuable resources.

The Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment is currently fully staffed, with a majority of its members having between 5 and 15 years of service. That being said, they still need the help of the community in solving crime. Reporting suspected drug or gang activity alerts police to potential public safety risks before they occur. Providing witness or victim statements to police helps ensure that offenders who profit from crime and who put law-abiding citizens at risk are brought before the courts. Ensuring that your home, garage, and vehicle are properly secured helps reduce the risk of thefts. Taking a stand on making your neighbourhood a safe place is the first step towards lowering crime. Joining community groups such as the Citizens on Patrol Program (COPP) is a great way to actively help deter crime. For more information on how you can help fight crime in your neighbourhood, please stop by the Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment at 340 Lorne Ave. E.

Prepared by: Cst. Sean O’Keefe – Portage la Prairie Media Liaison Officer