Alerts for: Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman

Watches

10:30 AM CDT Monday 31 July 2017

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

R.M. of Cartier incl. Elie St. Eustache and Springstein

R.M. of Dufferin incl. Carman Roseisle and Homewood

R.M. of Grey incl. St. Claude Elm Creek and Fannystelle

R.M. of Headingley

R.M. of Macdonald incl. Brunkild Starbuck and La Salle

R.M. of Portage la Prairie incl. St. Ambroise

R.M. of St. François Xavier

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.



Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon over southeastern Manitoba, the Red River Valley, and the southern Interlake region, associated with a cold front pushing through the province. These thunderstorms will track southeastward into western Ontario and North Dakota in the early evening hours. The primary threat with these thunderstorms is 3-5 cm hail.

Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.