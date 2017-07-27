Thresherman’s Reunion this weekend

Thresherman’s Reunion and Stampede this weekend

Manitoba Thresherman’s reunion and stampede

Family Fun – Right Down to the Roots. Come to the reunion this weekend. History comes alive at one of Manitoba’s most dynamic family festivals, July 27-30, in Austin. The Manitoba Thresherman’s Reunion & Stampede is an outstanding celebration of Manitoba’s agricultural roots and pioneering spirit. It’s about history, it’s about community, and it’s about family. And it’s about fun. When it comes to summer entertainment, there’s no better bang for the buck than the Manitoba Thresherman’s Reunion & Stampede. Join us for a day or for the whole festival. Your ticket to the MTRS is your ticket to fun, entertainment, and great company. Tickets available at the gate. Ticket purchase is cash only – ATMs available on site. Each and every year, hundreds of first-timers from around the province and across Canada find their place at the Manitoba Thresherman’s Reunion & Stampede. They never regret it. Visit website threshermensmb.ca for more info.

MacGregor Men Medal Match

Medal Match is over for another year, and we had 64 golfers. A huge thank you to Danny and Greta MacDonald, and Jason McKelvy and all the other volunteers for all your hard work organizing and making sure the tournament runs smoothly. Thank you Cam & Kevin for all your hard work ensuring the course is in great shape. Congrats to Kevin Lamb on winning the tournament, as well as the 1st annual Phil Davey Memorial Horse Race. Congrats Brett Janz on the medalist award. Well done everyone and we will see you next year.

Summer theme days

Have you signed up to see the Winnipeg Blue Bomber game? We have many activities planned for August, we have our critter camp for 3-5 yr olds, amazing race day, cooking day and much more. There is lots of summer left for your kids to enjoy our theme days. For questions about any of the programs, email hrcthemedays@gmail.com, Facebook message Theme Day. Sign up now because spaces are filling up fast.

Coming this fall

Small Town Fitness, instructed by Jordyn Nicoll. Classes will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 6 am and Monday, Tuesday Thursday at 5pm at the Stride Centre. Starting Sept. 11. For more info please visit Small Town Fitness facebook page and take part in the daily challenges to win a free session in September.

Royal MB Theater Centre

Are you interested in seeing the monthly productions at the Royal MTC in Winnipeg this fall, winter and spring? There will be a bus stopping in MacGregor for pick up and drop off for each performance. The bus takes you to the monthly production, then to Polo Park for supper and shopping and leaves the city before 7pm to come home. If you would like more info please call Hope at 204-857-6951

MacGregor golf course

Weekly specials: Monday’s golf all day $10(cart not included), Tuesday’s ladies nights (6 p.m.), Wednesday’s senior’s (10 a.m.) Thursday’s men’s night (6 p.m.) There are still many tournaments coming up this summer Senior’s men open (Aug 2), Ladies open (Aug 26), Senior Mixed Open (Sept 6). Contact the clubhouse for more details or visit their facebook page at MacGregor Town & Country Golf Club.

TD summer reading club

Join the fun. Free activities for kids 3 to 12 years old, on July 11-August 4. You can still join in. Register with the North Norfolk MacGregor Library at maclib@mts.net or 685-2796.

Summer happening at Henderson house

Each Saturday this summer there will be musical and visual displays at Henderson house from 2:30 till 4:00 p.m., July 29 photos by Stan Wiebe and music by Nita Wiebe, Aug 12 photos by Stan Wiebe and music by Pat Sinnott. Everyone welcome to come out and lunch will be served as well.

Municipal happening

Glass recycling boxes are still available for pick up at the Municipal office for MacGregor and Austin residents. As of July 1, there is new North Norfolk landfill fee. Recycle your used oil at the Normac Landfill and receive a jug of new oil free (North Norfolk residents only – while quantities last), for more info please contact the Municipal office. Remember to return your used antifreeze and containers to the landfill as well.

Charity beach volleyball tournament

The fourth annual beach charity volleyball tournament will be at the Republic park in Portage on Sept. 15 and 16. Contact Kristen Nicoll 204-856-6710 or Kelci Thompson 207-870-0282 for more info or to enter a team of 4.

Stride Centre

As of July 1, the Normac Community Centre will be now called “Stride Centre” we would like to thank the Stride Credit Union for investing in the future of this community facility for everyone to enjoy.

A big thank you

To Angela Tucker (registered dietitian) and Margo Klassen (RN BN) for presenting the 3 part series on healthy living with diabetes in July in MacGregor. Job well done ladies. For more info contact Angela at 204-385-2968 ext 2247

Beach Volleyball Tournament

Annual beach volleyball tournament is going to be Aug.19 at the Beach volleyball courts beside the Stride Centre in MacGregor. More details to come. There is also camping spots available in the Lions Campground. Cash prizes for wins. Please contact Sadie at 204-685-2390 to enter your team.

Research says

Participation in cultural and sporting activities has been shown to result in gaining new skills, improving informal and formal learning, increasing self-confidence, self-esteem and a feeling of self-worth, improving or creating social networks, enhancing quality of life, promoting social cohesion, personal and community empowerment, improving personal and local image, identity and a sense of well- being. So go out and get moving.



What’s happening in the municipality of North Norfolk? Please let me know.

HRC contact info hrc@macgregor.ca, 204-685-2202 or on Facebook.