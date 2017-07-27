StatsCan releases 2016 crime severity index

City improves, but still in top 10 of worst-ranked

In the spate of recent violent and property crimes in Portage la Prairie and area, a wildfire has erupted on social media asking ‘just what is happening here’?

The flames are being fanned this week by the release of StatsCan’s findings that the CSI (Crime Severity Index) rating for Manitoba - +8 per cent – is only second to Saskatchewan at +9 per cent. Just minutes east of Portage on the TransCanada, Winnipeg’s CSI is +16 CSI increase and Thompson, Man., scores the second worst ranking from statistics reported for 2015-16.

The CSI values for Portage la Prairie (185.82) for 300 police services policing communities over 10,000 population indicate Portage la Prairie is among the 10 worst-ranked, behind North Battleford, Sask. And Thompson, Man.

Nationally, the police-reported Crime Severity Index, which measures the volume and severity of crime, increased 1% in 2016 over the previous year. This marked the second consecutive rise in the index following 11 years of declines. Even with this increase, the index is still 29% lower than it was in 2006.

The CSI is a measure of police-reported crime that reflects the relative seriousness of individual offences and tracks changes in crime severity. It indicates whether police-reported crime was relatively more or less serious than in previous years.

“Looking at our statistics over the past five years for violent crime, Portage la Prairie is a good place to live. As per usual, we’re focussing on what is in front of us,” said Cst. Sean O’Keefe, RCMP media liaison.

“Of course we have had major incidents that have taken place over the past month, but looking at the overall crime rate, it’s in line with what we’ve had over the past five years,” he said. “There have been ups and downs and we have to change our tactics according to the different players in town – gang activity or whatever – that’s fluid unfortunately.

“I would like to reassure the public the best we can from the police perspective, Portage is still a safe place to be and a nice community to live in. It’s a wonderful community.”

In one word, Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris, says he can describe the city he is political boss over: “safe.”

“It’s understandable citizens may be feeling a sense of unease given there has been two very serious recent incidents, but put it in context and Portage la Prairie is a very safe place to live,” he said.

“Our (crime statistics) our very comprable to last year and the year before,” Ferris explains. “In fact our stats now are lower than they were in the early 2000s. If we look at the recent two high profile cases, those started in other communities. At the end of the day RCMP safely took them into custody and managed the situations very well,” Ferris said. “Considering what they (police) were dealing with, everyone in the community were kept safe.”

There are 28 members in the Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment. “If you compare that to other communities,” Ferris said, “you’ll find that to be a significant number.”

Portage also has an active Citizens on Patrol (COP) chapter with about 45 members that is probably the longest running chapter in Manitoba.

Warren Silver, Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics, Policing Services Program with Statistics Canada, says the numbers paint a different picture.

“What I see looking at the CSI rank in our tables is Portage la Prairie has the eighth most severe crime of communities over 10,000 in Canada. When you talk about the CSI you can tell how severe the crime is in an area,” he said.

StatsCan used to report using the easy to understand crime rate: the total number of offences divided by the population. That doesn’t tell you everything you need to know. For example Portage la Prairie might have had a huge 20 per cent increase in its crime rate, but using “crime rate” doesn’t attribute if the increase was because of bicycle thefts or homicides. This year StatsCan used the Crime Severity Index (CSI) that defines a weight to each crime based on how serious it is. The more serious offences have a higher weight.

“The CSI tells us not only if crime is increasing, but if it is getting more severe. You might have less incidences reported, but the severity might go up.”

Silver said it is important to have both the number of incidents reported and the severity of each. Portage was labelled number eight because of high severe offences.

“I didn’t go through the data and don’t know if there have been homicides, robberies, sexual assaults, aggravated assault, but of the incidents that came in, comparativly (Portage) had very severe crime.”

The report is based on 2016 RCMP reporting.

“The data is collected for a calendar year. We send it back once we go through it to ensure it is accurate. They have somebody sign off on it. Of all of the RCMP detachments, Portage has some of the more severe crime and those numbers have been confirmed by the RCMP by the time we publish it.”

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

