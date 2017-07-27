StatsCan Highlights

Police-reported crime in Canada, as measured by the Crime Severity Index (CSI), increased for the second year in a row in 2016. The CSI measures the volume and severity of police-reported crime in Canada, and has a base index value of 100 for 2006. In 2016, the national CSI increased 1% from 70.1 in 2015 to 71.0, but remained 29% lower than a decade earlier in 2006.

At 5,224 incidents per 100,000 population, the police-reported crime rate, which measures the volume of police-reported crime, was virtually unchanged in 2016. This rate was 28% lower than a decade earlier in 2006.

There were almost 1.9 million police-reported Criminal Code incidents (excluding traffic) reported by police in 2016, approximately 27,700 more incidents than in 2015.

In 2016, the overall volume and severity of violent crime, as measured by the violent CSI, was 75.3 and virtually unchanged from the previous year. In contrast, the police-reported violent crime rate, which measures the volume of violent police-reported crime, declined 1% to 1,052 per 100,000 population. That year, rates for half the violent violations decreased, with the largest decrease reported for criminal harassment (-7%).

Although the rate of police-reported violent crime declined overall, violent violations which experienced an increase in rate were: sexual violations against children (+30%), violations causing death other than homicide (+14%), offences related to the commodification of sexual activity (+11%), aggravated sexual assault (+6%), forcible confinement or kidnapping (+4%), threatening or harassing phone calls (+3%), the use of, discharge, and pointing of firearms (+3%), assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm (+1%) and aggravated assault (+1%).

The overall volume and severity of non-violent crime, as measured by the non-violent CSI rose to 69.3 in 2016, marking a 2% increase from the previous year. The increase was largely driven by increases in police-reported incidents of fraud.

After notable increases in property offences in 2015, police-reported crime rates for all types of property crimes decreased or remained the same in 2016, with the exception of theft of $5,000 or under and total fraud. The rate of total fraud, which includes general fraud (+14%), identity fraud (+16%) and identity theft (+21%), was 14% higher than in 2015. Increases in total fraud were reported by all provinces and territories except the Northwest Territories (-12%) and New Brunswick (-12%).

In 2016, seven of Canada’s thirteen provinces and territories reported decreases in their CSI and Yukon reported no change. Increases were reported by Saskatchewan (+9%), Manitoba (+8%), Newfoundland and Labrador (+6%), Nunavut (+4%) and Ontario (+4%).

In 2016, 20 of the 33 census metropolitan areas (CMAs) reported increases in their CSI values with the largest increases recorded in the CMA’s of Winnipeg and Regina (+16% and +15%, respectively).

Regina and Saskatoon continued to be the CMAs with the highest CSIs. Trois-Rivières reported the largest decline (-14%) and the fourth lowest CSI after the CMAs of Toronto, Barrie and Québec.

In 2016, police reported 611 homicides, 2 more than the previous year. Due to growth in population, the homicide rate decreased 1% from 1.70 homicides per 100,000 population in 2015 to 1.68 homicides per 100,000 population in 2016. The stability in the national number of homicides is a result of notable declines in homicides in Alberta (-17 homicides), Quebec (-12) and British Columbia (-10) combined with the largest increases reported in Ontario (+32) and Saskatchewan (+10).

The rate of attempted murder decreased by 1% between 2015 and 2016, yet variations were reported across the country. While New Brunswick, Alberta, Nova Scotia and British Columbia reported notable decreases in 2016, notable increases were seen in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Police-reported rates of cannabis-related drug offences declined for the fifth consecutive year in 2016. The rate of possession of cannabis declined 12% from 2015 with all provinces and territories reporting declines, except Prince Edward Island (+15%), New Brunswick (+7%) and Quebec which reported no change.

The rate of impaired driving decreased by 3% in 2016 to 194 impaired driving incidents per 100,000 population, representing the fifth consecutive decline. In 2016, Prince Edward Island (+24%) and Manitoba (+19%) were the only provinces to report increases in their rates.

In 2016, there were 3,098 incidents of police-reported drug-impaired driving, 343 more than the previous year. Overall, the rate for drug-impaired driving increased 11%. The national increase was largely driven by increases in the rates for Ontario (+38%), British Columbia (+29%) and Quebec (+10%). The rate of drug impaired driving (8.5 per 100,000 population) remained low compared with the rate of alcohol impaired driving (186 per 100,000 population).

In 2016, the Youth Crime Severity Index (youth CSI), which measures both the volume and severity of crimes involving youth accused (both charged and not charged) declined 2%. The youth non-violent CSI also declined 8%. The rate of youth accused of drug crimes (-14%), mischief (-13%), motor vehicle theft (-13%), breaking and entering (-11%), and theft of $5000 or under (-8%) were all lower in 2016.

In 2016, the violent youth CSI increased 5% due to higher rates of police-reported youth accused of attempted murder (+115%), sexual violations against children (+38%) and robbery (+6%).