On July 25, 2017, at approximately 1:15 pm, an 18-year-old male was murdered at the corner of Centre Street and 2nd Avenue in Gimli, Manitoba. RCMP made an arrest on July 26, 2017, but the suspect was released from custody on July 27, 2017.

RCMP Major Crime Services and Gimli RCMP are asking the public for assistance by requesting that anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or that anyone who witnessed anything related to the incident come forward with information. All information related to this investigation is potentially significant. Please don’t assume we know what you know.

If you saw something or know something, please contact RCMP Major Crime Services at 204-642-5106 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).