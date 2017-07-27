Police seek four in home invasion

Police seek four in Dakota Tipi home invasion

Portage RCMP continue to seek four assailants following an afternoon home invasion at a Dakota Tipi home.

Police responded to a report of the July 22 afternoon home invasion at a Sprit Rd. address where a victim was assaulted with bear spray and threatened with a firearm.

Police learned several people broke into the home and reportedly fled in a dark coloured pick-up truck.

Investigators found the suspect vehicle a short time later, with one male suspect being taken into custody. Louis Russell Merrick, 22, of Long Plain First Nation was arrested for breaking and entering and assault with a weapon. Merrick was held in custody until such time as he could be brought before the court.

Police are seeking four other suspects, all of whom have warrants for their arrest: Michele Lee Soldier, 34, of Dakota Tipi First Nation, Jake Isaia Merrick, 19, of Long Plain First Nation, Jayden Meeches, 21, of Long Plain First Nation, and Edward Thomas Houle, 41 also of Long Plain First Nation.

Police say all of the suspects should be considered dangerous. Please do not approach them if you see them in public.

Instead, contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or 9-1-1 with their whereabouts. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .