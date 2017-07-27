Police identify woman in Days Inn robbery

Portage la Prairie RCMP today released the identity of one of the suspects in the July 20 armed robbery at the Days Inn Hotel.

Investigators have determined the female suspect in this incident is Candida June Star Barker, 29, of Winnipeg. Barker is described as Indigenous, with a medium build, standing 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 135 lbs. Barker has numerous tattoos found on her chest, wrists, upper back, and her calf.

She is currently at large on a warrant for her arrest, charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a court order, possession of a weapon when knowingly unauthorized, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Yet to be identified is the male suspect in this incident. He is described as Indigenous, seen wearing black clothing, white gloves and a white covering over the lower part of his face in security footage.

The Days Inn Hotel

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the male suspect, or with knowledge of Barker’s current whereabouts, to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

RCMP