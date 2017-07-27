In Contrast!
Summer has so far been a wonderful event. Dawn and dusk a study of colour, shadow and contrast as Portage Camera Club photographer John Nielsen aptly portrays with this beautiful and moody portrait of Lake Winnipeg. john nielsen/portage camera club
john nielsen/portage camera club