News

In Contrast!

Summer has so far been a wonderful event. Dawn and dusk a study of colour, shadow and contrast as Portage Camera Club photographer John Nielsen aptly portrays with this beautiful and moody portrait of Lake Winnipeg. john nielsen/portage camera club

Summer has so far been a wonderful event. Dawn and dusk a study of colour, shadow and contrast as Portage Camera Club photographer John Nielsen aptly portrays with this beautiful and moody portrait of Lake Winnipeg. john nielsen/portage camera club

Summer has so far been a wonderful event. Dawn and dusk a study of colour, shadow and contrast as Portage Camera Club photographer John Nielsen aptly portrays with this beautiful and moody portrait of Lake Winnipeg.

john nielsen/portage camera club



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »