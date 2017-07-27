Important ephemera!

We are losing it fast!

Part one of three

First off what the heck is ephemera? Well, its a class of collectable items not originally intended to last very long, such as photographs, posters, documents etc. and is an expression of its individual nature. Local history is approached not as an aid to the study of national or international history, or even as a microcosm of the national story but as a subject dear to the hearts of the locals and worthy of study on its own. However there are concerns over the storage of manuscripts etc. in our local museum where the facilities are inadequate. One can only guess at the amount of important documents and other printed material including photographs, which lie in obscure boxes or are filed incorrectly in unusable ways, lost and forgotten. I feel it is important to make the citizens of Portage aware that historical collections are essentially a product of their times, that very precious time that was their life, and that material can never be reproduced.

Portage sorely lacks a historical society that might appoint itself the collector of historically significant material. A historical society wishing to establish a local archives must have a collection policy, a strong board and a repository that can be efficiently managed for public access. Collection topics should be defined so overlap with the communities around such as McGregor and Oakville do not occur. The board of such a historical society should be made up of our local librarian, the curator of the museum, a member of the council, a representative of local industry, senior government employees, and professionals including doctors, lawyers and accountants plus interested citizens. The society however should not turn into an exclusive club! Museums are always understaffed and underfunded whereas libraries tend to have more financial and general community support. Further, most libraries already have a good local history collection and access to networking for a larger collection.

As well as providing a logical setting for such a collection the library represents, in our case as well as most communities, one of the few cultural and intellectual resources and is regarded with a sort of reverence. A community that is aware of the role of the archives is more inclined to deposit their documentary heritage in a library in which they have confidence. In our case we are blessed with a librarian who has an exceptional talent with local history and archival abilities as well. But there is a difference between a librarian and an archivist. More on this subject next week. For now, lets examine some of the rare archival photographs that we need to preserve: the old town scene shows our community and Main Street before the fire that destroyed the mercantile core. To the far left stands an early Presbyterian Church on the site of the eventual Hotel Portage. The arrow points to the Pratt opera house in 1887. The circus was in town and the best gigs are there to enjoy the circus and see the new binders on the market. The next photo shows the army training centre of 1913. One of Portage la Prairie’s largest fires destroyed it in 1949. The huge administrative building on the right boasted many Roman columns as decorative motifs, unfortunately all was lost for when the water pressure system was turned on in the pump house the pressure gauge read a mere ‘0’. It has taken Portage la Prairie over one hundred years to develop a first rate fire suppression system so that we at least stood a chance to save our local buildings. The building on the left still stands as an Agassiz training building. Please send me your early photographs to begin an archival process.

By Don Pelechaty



I can be reached at capone@mymts.net