Half-dozen Caps off to MJ development camp

Six Central Plains skaters have been selected to participate in this weekend’s inaugural Manitoba Junior Hockey League Prospect Development Camp.

Joey Moffatt, Logan Calder, Logan Rands, Brandon Kochen, Riley Sviestrup and Max Neill each received an invite to put their skills to the test against fellow 2000 and 2001 born skaters in front of a wealth of MJHL personnel and numerous scouts.

“The 2017 MJHL Prospect Development Camp will provide the next generation of MJHL Players with the knowledge and resources to be successful both on and off the ice, an experience of what playing in the MJHL is all about, an opportunity to work with current MJHL coaches and players and the platform to showcase themselves to coaches and scouts from all levels,” said MJHL Commissioner Kim Davis per a release.

The invite-only camp will take place at Winnipeg’s Seven Oaks Arena Complex and see skaters compete in three full games, – that will broadcast live on HockeyTV – four practice and skill ice sessions, four player development seminars, along with the opportunity for prospects to interact with current and former MJHL players and MJHL coaches involved in the camp. The on-ice portion will consist of practice and competitive game sessions while the off-ice portion of camp is geared towards athleticism and mental skills as well as the technical and tactical skills required to play at the higher level.