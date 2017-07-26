The right woman for the job

Being the only girl on the team is par for the course these days for Portage’s Kaylee Perry.

The 12-year-old box lacrosse goalie has been making her way through the local ranks – playing a few seasons with the Portage Junior Trojans before suiting up this year for the Winnipeg Shamrocks of the Red River Lacrosse Association – and must have turned some heads, as she is one of two goalies tasked with backstopping Team Manitoba at the upcoming, predominantly male, Canadian National Lacrosse Championship, set for Aug 6-12 in Whitby, Ont.

“So far I’ve been the only girl on all of my teams, and that hasn’t changed,” said Perry. “I started four years ago in Portage with the basics of just how to learn lacrosse. I like being apart of the team and just learning more about how to play my position.”

The Portager will be joining her 16 male teammates in southern Ontario for a six-game round robin style tourney against teams representing B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Nova Scotia and First Nations, with the top teams advancing to weekend playoff rounds.

It was just by chance that Perry found herself in net to begin with. Like anyone who recalls growing up playing team sports – the rotational goalie was the coach’s best friend. However, when Kaylee got her turn between the pipes, she didn’t want to give it up.

“I actually started off as player,” recalled Perry. “We didn’t have a full-time goalie for the Portage team, everyone had to play and it was my turn and I just loved playing net so I became full time.”

Fast forward a few years and that decision has paid dividends, as the Portager is one of just 17 box lacrosse players representing the province at the peewee level for the national event. But making the team is just the beginning, as Perry has her own personal goals heading into the tourney and is eagerly awaiting the event.

“I’ve already started the countdown,” admitted Perry. “Since two goalies made the team, I’m hoping to play a major role as one of the goalies and hopefully play in the championship if we make it.”

Perry and the rest of Team Manitoba open the tourney Aug. 7 against Saskatchewan, have back-to-back double header days beginning Aug. 8 against Nova Scotia and First Nations and concluding the next night with matches against B.C. and Ontario. Team Manitoba wraps up the round robin portion Aug. 10 against Alberta.