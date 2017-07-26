Padres fall in series opener

It's do or die moving forward.

The Padres fell behind early and never could quite figure things out offensively, falling 8-1 this evening to the visiting Carberry Royals in Game 1 of the Santa Clara Baseball League playoff semifinal at Republic Park in Portage.

After allowing a trio of Royals to score early in the game, Padres' starting pitcher Jason Kirkland settled down but the run support never came. A combination of rust from the long layoff between series and bad luck cost Portage in the opener, as a third inning rally was stifled after the ball took an errant hop - on what looked to be a base hit - and bounced up on a Padre base runner, causing the runner to be out and prevented the man on second from advancing.

The Royals blew it open late in the game and after plating one in the home-half of the 7th, a double play ended any hope of a Padres come back.

The two teams reconvene Monday in Carberry for Game 2. It's a must-win for the Padres if they hope to defend their SCBL title and force a third and deciding game back in Portage.