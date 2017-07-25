Portage CIBC adopting blood donor clinics

CIBC rural Manitoba supports hospital patients by adopting Portage la Prairie blood donor clinics

The CIBC Portage la Prairie banking centre is working on giving new meanings to “making a deposit” and the importance of savings”.

The Portage la Prairie CIBC banking centre has partnered with Canadian Blood Services to help ensure that lifesaving blood products are available to hospital patients in need.

Through the Give Life All Summer with CIBC initiative, CIBC will support the community by adopting the Portage la Prairie blood donor clinics held on July 31and August 28.

The group has also committed to recruiting new donors and filling appointments to help collect 120 donations at each clinic.

“We are pleased to be part of a team working to make a real difference in the lives of Canadian hospital patients,” says Tonya Gennings, district vice-president, Manitoba district , CIBC.

“This summer, 155,000 donations are required across Canada before Labour Day — including 300 new donors needed right here in our community. We invite Portage la Prairie residents to join us and make an appointment to donate blood.”

You can take part by making an appointment to give life at the Portage la Prairie blood donor clinic, at Canad Inns Portage la Prairie ballroom, on July 31, 3 – 8 p.m.

To discover all the ways you can help and to book your appointment, visit blood.ca.

By adopting a clinic, organizations can make a difference in the lives of hospital patients. Choose a clinic date and recruit donors from within your organization, your networks, customers and community, and help give life to those in need. Canadian Blood Services will work with interested organizations to plan and support their involvement.

Submitted