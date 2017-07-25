Old houses, new houses

The building of a new house on Crescent Rd. is drawing a lot of interest from me as well as other Portagers it seems. Not that new houses are not being built in and around our fair city all the time, but this one is so very visible to those strolling along the path-by-the-lake or going over the bridge, and the architecture is somewhat different from the usual.

A LOT TO REMEMBER

My personal interest is heightened by the fact that this particular area, just east of Royal Rd., has always been of special interest to me. My first impression of it was when it was huge vacant lot with a big tree in the middle, and was always taken as a shortcut going to and from the fair. Then the first scout cabin appeared there, much to the delight of my fellow scouts who were its first eager occupants in about 1939. A big hole was dug nearby, to become Portage’s first swimming pool, courtesy of the Lions Club in 1949. Time swept them all away, and fine houses filled up all the lots, all the except the one now being filled.

A TOWER?

One was amazed to see that the new house will have a tower. A tower! Years ago, a lot of stately homes would have a tower and some still exist. We kids, whose imaginations were fired by all the books (yes, books!) we read, just knew that every tower was the living place of someone with long hair like Rapunzal or her grandmother.

No, all such homes were built before I was born, maybe even before the First World War. When The Depression and WWII came, house building came to a stop except for some little do-it-yourself efforts. It was a real experience in the 1950s to have fine homes being built again.

A HOUSING SHORTAGE

When the soldiers and sailors and airmen all came home, the extreme housing shortage was alleviated by the erection of our Wartime Houses, all 120 of them. Every vacant lot seemed to sprout one. With amazement, we watched a cement crew come in and pour a foundation, then pre-fabricated frames came in and were erected. Roofer, plumbers and electricians moved from site to site. In no time at all, the housing shortage was solved.

We heard that the same thing happened at Southport and Macdonald airforce bases, but they were all of metal and could be dismantled and moved elsewhere should the need arise. They were called Permanent Married Quarters (PMQs), for some reason.

PERMANENT ?

If we talk of houses being permanent, I think of the house where my Dad was born in 1895, and it is still standing as strong as ever, though now covered with blue vinyl. My first house was reported to be 70-years-old when I bought it in 1950, but it has since bit-the-dust. Driving around Portage, I see so many of the same houses that were there when I was a boy. Permanent? So is it any wonder that watching a house being built right before my eyes, from the foundation to the genuine cedar shingles, to me is worthy of mention.

By Les Green