MLA opens constituency office in Gladstone
Eileen Clarke, MLA for Agassiz, cuts the ribbon last week officially opening her constituency office in Gladstone
Agassiz PC Association Directors, Dawn Coubrough, Darryl Young and Bill Warren; Eileen Clarke, MLA for Agassiz, Stu Briese, former Agassiz MLA (2007-2016), Glen Cummings, former Agassiz MLA (1986-2007), Jodie Byram, Agassiz Constituency Assistant and David Single, Mayor Westlake-Gladstone officially open the Gladstone constituency office last week.
Mickey Dumont/Herald Leader Photo.