News

Kids party place coming!

The long vacant former Garden Gate location on Sissons Drive will soon become a Kid City young family play palace. Kid City owner Deena Caplette of Winnipeg says her Portage location will open in the fall. Photo: Mickey Dumont/THE Daily GRAPHIC

The long vacant former Garden Gate location on Sissons Drive will soon become a Kid City young family play palace. Kid City owner Deena Caplette of Winnipeg says her Portage location will open in the fall. Photo: Mickey Dumont/THE Daily GRAPHIC

The long vacant former Garden Gate location on Sissons Drive will soon become a Kid City young family play palace. Kid City owner Deena Caplette of Winnipeg says her Portage location will open in the fall.

Photo: Mickey Dumont/THE Daily GRAPHIC



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »