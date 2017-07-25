Kids party place coming!
The long vacant former Garden Gate location on Sissons Drive will soon become a Kid City young family play palace. Kid City owner Deena Caplette of Winnipeg says her Portage location will open in the fall. Photo: Mickey Dumont/THE Daily GRAPHIC
