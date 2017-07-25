Fundraising fun!
Once again thousands of dollars was raised during the annual Garden Party and Palliative Care Fundraiser held Sunday at the Pelechaty residence. A day of sunshine, colourful blooms, music, art and glorious garden party hats, was only paled by the generosity Portagers again showed in supporting Sunset Palliative Care.
Photo: Mickey Dumont/THE Daily GRAPHIC