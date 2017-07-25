Exclusion, the new inclusion

Inclusion is a word now uttered and pronounced as an obligatory profession of faith, an assurance of correctness, a plea that no offence be taken, and a mantra uttered no differently than the prayer wheels of Tibet, turning and turning as though the very volume elicited will reach the magic total that transforms the world into peace and harmony for all. Pride, refugees, immigrants, ethnicities, genders both certain and non binary, and the now non gender claim for recognition and the accompanying demand for parity; all cry foul, mistreatment, misunderstanding, and a requirement to be included.

The absolute command of these statements throws many people. The general principle of accepting one another is a known quality and many would say a legitimate and practised principle in their daily lives. They work at knowing and accepting the people around them. Those in their lives with whom they have a relationship even if it is just as an acquaintance. The notion that some how most of us are getting things terribly wrong and causing incalculable harm because Black Lives Matter picks an ethical fist fight with Pride organizers honestly only computes for the most part with the two warring parties. Far more people of good intent and reasonable hearts look to their own lives, question what they are being tarnished with, and wonder why folks claiming harm by mistreatment so clearly mistreat others with what appears to be the same claims.

The leadership of many of these movements claims a necessity of provocation intimidation and anarchy because, to use an old phrase, “The Man”, won’t listen, the world hasn’t changed, and nothing will be done unless battle is declared. As marketing, political savvy, and the art of communication have become common talents among interest groups the weight, press and profile of these issues have become an inundation worthy of Noah. The everyday lives of reasonable people are beginning to see nothing but a rising flood of angry accusation that is seen as inconsequential and not evidenced in their day to day.

A critical principle of sales and change is to not holler at your customers or constituents. Hollering, berating and criticizing the folks whose attention you want is a certain path to failure. In addition, mess with their lives, routines, principles and world views because you are righteous and everyone else a “phobic” of some flavour, and you will not just create disinterest but genuine animosity.

Numbers count. A bell curve is a way to describe distributions and proportions of groups in relationship. The largest part of the bell covers a majority of the distributed group and as the edges thin out to each side there is a representation of smaller and smaller numbers of the group. Education as some points has marked and graded students on a bell curve. In this case a percentage of passing grades is assigned and the curve moves right or left to get the desired outcome. Rather than 50% being a pass 40% might be acceptable because the majority will only score in this range. Moving the bell curve doesn’t change the majority, it just relocates along the scale. The point remains that shifting the curve doesn’t move everyone to one side or the other of small percentages of distribution. The majority remains, has standing, and although tolerant will increasingly resent and resist present requirements to flatten the curve and all join the thin edges as a new redefined majority.

Redefining a new majority by imposing minority issues on all would be unfortunate but even more distasteful is the insistence on a greater validity for minority memberships, simply because they hold a smaller piece of the whole, and by their declaration, the impossibility and vehement disallowing of non members to join or hold any legitimate perspectives.

The trenches and battle lines now argue the tone and hue of skin colour, the extent of disability, the degree of harm, the validity of culture and gender claims when form and identity is mixed, and the claimed ravages of cultural and attribute misappropriation. Your stridency and rancour seeks power and influence in division and separation while insisting that the only desire is acceptance and inclusion. The insistence of groups to be separate and apart as the core strategy to these ends is not just ineffective problem solving but the certain recipe of antagonism and rebellion by the quiet majority now impatient with your exclusions.

By Al Collins