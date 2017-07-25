Concerts in the Park to feature Portage’s own Quite Likely duo

Crowd favourite Snapmare Driver makes CITP return

Concerts in the Park founders Annette Heal and Paul Shepherd-AKA Quite Likely-will open Concerts in the Park at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. The sometimes tongue-in-cheek and always fun performers have built a solid following in Portage and area.

This is the fourth in the free eight-week concert series held on the Ukrainian bandstand in Island Park.

“Hundreds and hundreds of music lovers are now coming out to enjoy the free night of music in the park,” said Heal. “It’s really nice to see the concerts series is growing a following,” added Shepherd. “The crowd this year is growing and I think – above the quality of the acts – the mix of giving local performers the stage, and adding some touring acts, is winning Concerts in the Park a larger following.

Quite Likely blend east coast blues with prairie infused folk to create a one-of-a-kind sound that they have been refining for seven years. Having released an album a few years ago “Caught in a Jam”, the duo is now working on a second album they will feature Thursday.

Inspired by California country rock, Snapmare Driver is an eclectic group of musicians who write original music steeped in the traditions of their unique musical backgrounds. They blend country with rock, folk and a little rhythm and blues leaving you humming a melody or two.

Formed in the summer of 2009 this band consists of Ken “Squiny” Nelson (lead guitar/steel/background vocals) who has been playing professionally since 1974. He has performed extensively throughout western Canada. Some of this includes working with the likes of Wilf Carter, Freddie Fender and opening for Janie Frickie.

Front man Marc Battle (guitar/vocals/harmonica) engages his audience from the first note struck. He started his career in the internationally acclaimed, speed metal band Crimson Tyger before discovering roots music. He ended up in Toronto’s folk punk band, The Squidjiggers and the B.C. bluegrass band Erle Crawford and Moonshine featuring the banjo virtuoso, Jason Homey.

Jeff Wiebe (bass/vocals) has been playing bass and singing since he was old enough to hold a guitar. He has had over 25 years of playing, singing, songwriting and studio session work. One of Jeff’s original songs, The Outlaw, hit the top 10 country charts in Europe. He has also opened for many acts including Emerson Drive.

Dan Barr has been a professional drummer in the Winnipeg music scene for about 30 years. Some of the bands that Dan has worked with include, Combo Combo, The Rowdymen, Whisky Bent, Julie Biggs Passion Group. Dan has also had experience in theatre, most notably as a band member, in “Hank Williams: The Show He Never Gave.”

The Daily Graphic