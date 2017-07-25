1,000 Faces Hidden Within opens to warm reviews

Local artist Lee Beaton’s exhibit “1,000 Faces Hidden Within” opened last Thursday with enough oohs and ahs to fill its namesake.

The exhibition now now hanging in PDAC’s Main Gallery, also attracted more patrons to an opening than usual, a credit, likely, to not only being a well known local artist, but also the uniqueness in topic and installation.

Beaton’s large display - over 100 pieces - is as interesting as it is varied.

