Registration now open for muddy fundraiser

No amount of Tide To Go can handle the mess the second annual Portage the Prairies Dirt Dash is sure to create.

Early bird registration is now open for the annual event hosted by the Portage Community Revitalization Corporation – that has participants navigate through a 5 km trek full of difficult obstacles and thick, wet mud at Portage’s Republic Park.

“Early bird registration is open until the end of July and then in August it will just be regular registration where registration goes up to $65,” explains Victoria Olson, PCRC’s acting executive director. “It’s going to be bigger and better than last year. We’re really excited to host.”

The PCRC has added a few changes from last year’s inaugural event – which was strictly for individuals 18 years of age and older. The 2017 edition of the dirt dash promises to be more family friendly, as registration age has dropped to 14 and up and will be accompanied with activities for the children.

“We’ve extended the age range - ages 14 and up can participate this year and the whole family can come and watch,” adds Olson. “We’re hoping for a little warmer weather and since it’s the weekend after the long weekend and kids are back in school, everyone will be home for the fall season and take advantage of this event.”

This year’s dirt dash is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. It will once again feature a beer garden and BBQ and spectators are welcome for a fee of $5. For more information or to register visit eventbrite.ca/e/portage-the-prairies-dirt-dash-tickets-35633676285?aff=es2.