Police seek public’s help

Mickey Dumont

The Daily Graphic

Portage la Prairie RCMP are seeking public assistance is solving a pair of armed robberies this week.

At about 4 a.m. July 20, two masked assailants held up the Portage la Prairie Days Inn Hotel assaulting an employee with bear spray. Police have now released security footage photos from taken from security cameras in the lobby of the Days Inn.

On July 16, A single male wielding two knives held up Karl’s Smoke Shop on Dakota Tipi First Nation.

Two suspects fled the scene on foot after assaulting an employee with bear spray.

The first suspect in the Days Inn armed robbery is an Indigenous female, first seen wearing a pink tank top, black and white tights, and tan-coloured boots. The same suspect returns with the second suspect a short time later, having now covered her face with a bandana, sunglasses, and wearing a black hooded sweater.

The second suspect is an Indigenous male, wearing black clothing, white gloves and a white covering over the lower part of his face.

At Karl’s Smoke Shop on Dakota Tipi First Nation, the sole assailant was armed with two knives, and demanded money from the employee. The suspect fled on foot once obtaining cash and cigarettes.

He is described as an Indigenous male in his 20’s, with a medium build, standing approximately 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 240 lbs. The suspect is seen wearing a black and grey long sleeved shirt, gloves, a black bandana that covered his face and hair, black sunglasses, black Air Jordan basketball shorts, and black running shoes. The suspect also rolled his right sock up very high on his leg, which may be covering a tattoo.

Portage la Prairie Media Liaison Officer Cst. Sean O’Keefe says investigators are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incidents to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .