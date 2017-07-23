Padre quartet named to All Star team

Four Padres were in Brandon this weekend representing the Santa Clara Baseball League at the 2017 Senior AA all star festivities.

Portage's Jason Kirkland, Tyler Butler, Robby Moar and Dustin Donald each got the nod to partake in this weekend's tournament.

Kirkland's 7-0 record is tops in the SCBL, along with his 4 complete games, 40 1/3 innings pitched and 50 strike outs.

Butler, who is tied for second in home runs and third in RBIs, is batting .410 and has driven in 14 runners.

Moar leads all SCBL batters with 24 hits and a .558 batting average to go along with his .587 on base percentage and six RBIs.

Donald, a threat at both the plate and on the mound, leads the league with 23 RBIs and owns a solid .400 batting average to accompany his two wins, two saves, 19 strike outs and an impressive .288 earned run average.

The boys return home to resume league play Wednesday night for Game 1 of the SCBL best-of-three semifinal against Carberry. First pitch set for 7 p.m., at Republic Park in Portage la Prairie.