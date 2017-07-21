Asham's annual golf tourney a hit

The Portage Golf Club is inundated with golfers this afternoon in support of former NHLer and Portager Arron Asham's annual charity golf tournament.

The 13th annual tourney is in support of Asham's charity Chance 2 Play, an initiative that helps children and youth up to 18 years of age playing minor hockey in the central plains region who meet the qualification of financial need. Last year alone the charity covered the registration costs for 44 minor hockey players in Portage, Gladstone, MacGregor, Oakville, St. Claude and St. Eustache.

"Everyone needs help, hockey is just getting more expensive and equipment is getting expensive. I had a lot friends that helped me out during my hockey career and just wanted to give back a little bit," said Asham, Friday morning prior to tee off. "That's why we're doing this, to try and get as many kids as we can playing hockey. It's the sport that I love and obviously our country loves."

Asham's Chance 2 Play charity has raised well over $100,000 since its inception, and continues to grow each year.

"The first few years was a learning process for everyone. I think our first year we raised $5,000 and ever since it's been growing and growing and growing," added Asham. "It's getting up there. We want to try and hit that half-million mark and keep it going for as long as we can. As long as we continue to get the support, we'll hit that million mark one day."

Asham suited up in 789 games during his NHL career, playing for the Canadiens, Islanders, Devils, Flyers, Penguins and Rangers where he totalled 208 points and 1004 career penalty minutes.