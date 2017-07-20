Portage RCMP lay charges in July 17 standoff

Two men arrested July 17 after an overnight standoff with police at an Oak Bay home in Portage la Prairie, have now been charged.

Tactical police used force – including tear gas and the tactical armoured vehicle out of Winnipeg - to enter the barricaded Oak Bay home and arrest the men.

Francis Markus Beaulieu, 27, and Joel John Beaudin, 27, both of Portage la Prairie are facing numerous charges following the tense armed standoff.

Beaulieu is facing 12 charges, including Uttering Threats, Resist/Obstruct Peace Officer, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and numerous firearm charges.

Beaudin is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – a small amount of Methamphetamine and Fail to Comply with Recognizance.

The two men remain in custody, are known to police but are not suspected of being gang members, explained Cst. Sean O’Keefe – Portage la Prairie RCMP media liaison officer.