Police seek public's help

Portage la Prairie RCMP are seeking public assistance is solving a pair of armed robberies this week.

At about 4 a.m. July 20, two masked assailants held up the Portage la Prairie Days Inn Hotel assaulting an employee with bear spray.

On July 16, A single male wielding two knives held up Karl’s Smoke Shop on Dakota Tipi First Nation.

The first suspect in the Days Inn robbery is described as an Indigenous female, wearing light coloured clothing and a bandana over her face. The second suspect is described as an Indigenous male, dressed all in black, who also had a bandana covering his face. Police plan to release photos from the security footage once it is available.

At Karl’s Smoke Shop on Dakota Tipi First Nation, the sole assailant was armed with two knives, and demanded money from the employee. The suspect fled on foot once obtaining cash and cigarettes.

He is described as an Indigenous male in his 20’s, with a medium build, standing approximately 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 240 lbs. The suspect is seen wearing a black and grey long sleeved shirt, gloves, a black bandana that covered his face and hair, black sunglasses, black Air Jordan basketball shorts, and black running shoes. The suspect also rolled his right sock up very high on his leg, which may be covering a tattoo.

Portage la Prairie Media Liaison Officer Cst. Sean O’Keefe says investigators are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .