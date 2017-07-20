Bergen re-appointed as Conservative House Leader

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced July 20, Candice Bergen, P.C., Portage-Lisgar M.P. will continue in her role as Conservative House Leader. Bergen was first appointed to the position by Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose in September 2016.

“I am pleased and grateful to have been asked to continue to serve as house leader,” said Bergen. “Andrew Scheer has put together a strong team of capable and experienced individuals who will build upon the momentum we had when the house rose in June. We will continue to hold Justin Trudeau and the Liberals to account while being the voice of the taxpayer in the House of Commons.”

Mr. Scheer’s new leadership team consists of:

· Deputy Leader - Lisa Raitt (Milton, ON)

· Chief Opposition Whip - Mark Strahl (Chilliwack—Hope, B.C.)

· Deputy House Leader - Chris Warkentin (Grande-Prairie—Mackenzie, AB)

· Quebec Political Lieutenant - Alain Rayes (Richmond—Arthabaska, QC)

“Under the leadership of Andrew Scheer, our party is strong, united and energized. Our leadership team has roots in every region of Canada and Canadians can rest assured that we will work tirelessly to replace Justin Trudeau's reckless and ethically challenged Liberal government.”

“Going forward, I am confident our Conservative team will not only continue to ensure that Justin Trudeau is forced to take responsibility for his misplaced priorities and broken promises; we will also show Canadians that we are ready to govern and will provide Canadians with the leadership they deserve come 2019,” Bergen concluded.