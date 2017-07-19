Fusion faulter, Cobras capitalize in MMSL action

The Portage Fusion struggled to capitalize on a few key scoring opportunities against visiting Matix FC, losing 1-0 Tuesday night in Manitoba Major Soccer League (MMSL) Division 5 action at Republic Park in Portage la Prairie.

With the loss, the Fusion fall to 1-7-2 on the year, and find themselves five points ahead of the basement dwelling Tri-S Strike Force, who have yet to pick up a win this season.

Portage will have their hands full trying to get back in the win column, as they welcome the division leading Carmania SC to town July 27 when they next take to the pitch.



Cobras strike

After losing for the first time in the 2017 campaign, the Portage Cobras responded with a 2-0 road victory against Southside at Shaughnessy Park in Winnipeg. Portage’s Ian McIvor and Nick Plourde each found the back of the net to supply the offence.

With the victory, the Cobras (5-1-2) move into a first place tie with Crescentwood Saturday FC (5-3-2) with 17 points apiece, however the Portage squad has two games in hand on Crescentwood.

The Cobras are back in action this weekend, as they’ll travel to St. James for a date with the Spurs, kickoff set for 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex.