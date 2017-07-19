FCC a learning experience for Trojan quartet

Portage la Prairie was well represented during last week’s Football Canada Cup.

Tyler Fedak along with PCI Trojan teammates Brice Verwey, Connor Green and Cameron Newham suited up for Team Manitoba in Wolfville, N.S., at the 2017 Football Canada Cup. The result wasn’t what they were hoping for – as Team Manitoba finished seventh in the eight-team tourney – but the experience alone was worth the trip out east.

“To (play) that caliber of football is (a great opportunity), it was really fun being there with guys that want to play football” said Tyler Fedak – who suited up for the Manitobans at wide receiver for the second straight year at the annual Football Canada event. “Last year it was a bunch of little groups while this year I found there was more of a team (atmosphere) and we all clicked. And it was fun this year having more Portage guys there.”

Fedak and company finished with a 1-2 record on the week, with their lone win coming in the seventh place game, where Manitoba steamrolled team New Brunswick 43-10. Fedak reeled in a 51 yard touchdown pass and added another 80 return yards on special teams while kicker Connor Green finished the game nailing two of three field goals – his longest from 29 yards.

Manitoba opened the tourney with a 36-10 loss at the hands of Team Alberta before narrowly falling 16-7 to team B.C. Team Quebec edged Team Saskatchewan 10-7 to capture gold.

“We were pretty good, we just couldn’t seem to finish those first two games and the last game we finally all got together and pushed through,” said Fedak, who is quick to credit incoming Trojan head coach and current head coach of Team Manitoba, Don Burell. “I’ll definitely try and push my guys to learn all the stuff I learned so we can get better, and it’ll definitely help having head coach Burell come back with us too.”

The Trojan foursome will be looked to as leaders when players return to the gridiron in the fall for the Manitoba High School Athletics Association’s 2017 football season. The 2016 edition of the PCI Trojans set the bar high last year, reaching the Vidruk/Currie division final at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg before eventually falling in the championship game.

“I hope we do well, it’s all you can ever hope for. But if we all try hard I won’t be upset, I’m kind of a laid back guy. But I hope all goes well,” added Fedak. “Definitely being at IGF means something. Being where the pro football teams play is a pretty good accomplishment.”