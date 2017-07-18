Oak Bay stand off ends in two arrests

For the second time in less than a month, Portage la Prairie RCMP called on outside resources to handle a potentially deadly weapons-related offence.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Tara Seel, RCMP media relations officer, said RCMP responded to a suspicious male complaint at a northeast Portage la Prairie home at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. “When we attended we discovered there was a man inside the home who was in possession of a firearm. We immediately called in our extra resources: our emergency response team, police dog services and negotiators shortly after midnight,” she said. Outside support included the Tactical Armoured Vehicle out of Winnipeg.

Police were alerted to the suspicious male after he returned to the residence in a white car allegedly stolen from the same home on July 15. Police are investigating whether the car is linked to other incidents in the Portage la Prairie area.

Police learned there were four people inside the home. “We were uncertain of the number of firearms in there and when we tried to enter, we found the home was barricaded. Despite repeated instruction to exit the home, nobody did so,” Seel said.

Police used tear gas in the home resulting in two women, aged 25 and 16, coming out. The two women were arrested, but are now considered witnesses and possibly victims. At a later police press conference in Portage Cst. Sean O’Keefe did not elaborate if the women were at one time hostages.

“Two males inside the residence barricaded themselves further and at that time our emergency response team forcibly entered the home (at approximately 9 a.m.) and arrested them,” said Seel.

All four residents were treated for minor injuries that occurred during the course of the incident.

Two men are in police custody. Police are studying what charges could be laid against them. No police officers were injured in the incident and O’Keefe could not confirm if police discharged their weapons. Police confirm they seized one firearm.

By Mickey Dumont