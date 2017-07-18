Sunset Palliative Care's Memory Garden in Island Park is getting a facelift.



Proceeds raised from the second annual Garden Party and Art Show in support of Sunset Palliative Care (SPC) will go towards upgrades and expansions, as weathering has greatly impacted the grounds.



“The Memory Garden was started years ago by SPC and it needs to have a major update to it,” explains SPC's volunteer coordinator Aldene Moroz. “We're hoping to raise funds so we can have more places to sit in and around the garden and take in the beauty and the magic.”



Moroz estimates the garden needs roughly $15,000 of work, however that is to include an expansion to accommodate more visitors. Including the expansion, the monument is sinking into the ground and shrubs and plants are dying – however the kind people at Meseyton Construction graciously donated the material to fix the monument.



“We've got lots of work to do to get this garden back up to date,” adds Moroz. “It is still pretty, but it really needs some major work this year. It's an expense and that's not something we have sitting around.”



The Sharpe Sisters will be headlining an afternoon of excitement at the second annual event that will include a rainbow raffle along with an art exhibition courtesy of the Prairie Ripples. Admission to the event is free, however a donation to SPC is encouraged.



The Pelechaty Estate is the host venue of the party, and according to Moroz, offers visitors a unique experience.



“The grounds of this estate are never open to the public, it's a private residence,” she notes. “It's an opportunity for people to come over to the Pelechaty Estate and have a really nice look around.”



The garden party and art show is set for Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m., at 311 Brandon Ave., on the Island.