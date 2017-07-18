Annual Chance 2 Play fundraiser Friday

The 13th annual Chance 2 Play Charity Golf Tournament is set for Friday at Portage Golf Club.

The annual event is hosted by former NHLer and Portager Arron Asham, with all proceeds in support of his Chance 2 Play charity, which aims to provide hockey opportunities for area children up to 18 years of age within the Central Plains Minor Hockey program who meet the qualifications.

A few spots remain open ahead of Friday's 12 p.m., shotgun start, and those interested in playing can register at Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba.

The Arron’s Chance 2 Play Hockey Fund pays full hockey registrations for underprivileged minor hockey players in Portage, Gladstone, MacGregor, Oakville, St Claude and St. Eustache. Those interested in applying for funding can get registration forms and further information at cfscmfoundation.com/chance-2-play/.