Padres await semifinal foe

If anything they’ll be well rested.

The Portage Padres are the first Santa Clara Baseball League club to advance through postseason quarter final action - thanks to a two game sweep of the 8th place Ebb and Flow Lakers, a team that managed just one win in SCBL regular season play.

The Lakers had no answer for the Portage bats in the series opener, as the Padres cruised to a 13-4 Game 1 victory before finishing off the series with an 8-6 win in Game 2. With all star provincial festivities set to take place this weekend in Brandon, a growing concern for the defending SCBL champions is rust, as the Padres will have had well over a week off prior to taking to the field for semifinal action.

“The main thing for us right now is giving our arms a rest,” said Portage’s Tyler Butler. “We have about a week and half off before we start the next series. But we’ll have a practice this coming week to stay somewhat fresh offensively and defensively.”

The semifinal picture should look a little clearer following Monday night’s results, as Minnedosa and Carberry along with Dauphin and Plumas play the third and deciding game of their series while Austin and Neepawa clash in Game 2, the Cubs downed the A’s 8-5 in the series opener.

