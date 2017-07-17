Driver fatigue results in highway roll over

A 49-year-old semi truck driver has been charged with imprudent driving following an early morning roll over Monday on Hwy. 1.

Police report the driver rolled his truck on Hwy. 1 near Hwy. 13 in the RM of Portage la Prairie at about 3 a.m. Shortly after the transport flipped onto its side, a single vehicle struck the truck as it was blocking the roadway. A full load of lumber was spilled across the highway as a result of the overturn.

The driver and passenger of the semi, as well as the driver and passenger of the vehicle that struck it, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Portage la Prairie RCMP wish to remind motorists fatigue can be as much of a risk as being under the influence of alcohol or drugs when behind the wheel.

“Blaring the radio, blasting the A/C, or driving with a window open is no substitute for sleep,” says Cst. Sean O`Keefe , Portage la Prairie RCMP media liaison officer. “If you feel yourself getting drowsy, there is no better remedy than taking a break from driving.”