Cycle of Hope rolls through town

Habitat for Humanity’s Cycle for Hope stopped in Portage la Prairie last week before heading home to Winnipeg after returning from out west where the group biked through the Rocky Mountains as part of the organization’s 24th annual ride.

Dozens of cyclists participated in the ride, including veteran riders Lorraine Petkau and Olenka Antymniuk of Winnipeg, both of whom have been a part of Manitoba’s Cycle for Hope since the inception of the fundraiser in the early 1990s. And although the two ladies have seen their fair share of excitement during their roughly 1000 mile annual bike ride, the 2017 fundraising numbers reached an all time high.

“So far over $280,000 more than ever raised before and monies still coming in,” said John Loewen, chair of Cycle of Hope. “The $280,000 is a bench mark, and we should feel good about that and we do, but more important is the family. Their cycle of poverty will effectively be broken.”

As part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebration, Habitat for Humanity has committed to building 150 homes across the country for families in need, including a couple homes in Portage.



“We’re two houses of that 150 that they’re building in Canada,” notes Charlie Clifford, chair of Habitiat for Humanity Portage chapter. “We’re going to get started by the end of July, beginning of August. We have two wonderful families that are coming into those houses and they have just about got their sweat equity done. It’s just amazing.”

Clifford stated that they hope to have the pair of deserving familes into their new home by year’s end, however some hiccups along the way may see a move in date closer to February of 2018.

