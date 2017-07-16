Pirates capture provincial title

The U18 Portage Pirates are Baseball Manitoba's 2017 midget provincial champions.

The boys cruised past Boissevain 15-5 in the tourney final to cap off an undefeated weekend in Brandon. Portage blanked Dauphin 10-0 in the semis to reach the championship final.

The ball season isn't quite over just yet for the Pirates, as they'll be the province's representative next month in Kamloops, B.C., at the Western Canadian Baseball Championship - set to kick off Aug. 17.